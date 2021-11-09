Rupert Murdoch's News Corp pivots climate change communication in Australia

Rupert Murdoch seems to be rethinking his strategy on climate change. His company News Corp — home to Fox News and other conservative outlets around the world — has recently rolled out an editorial campaign in tabloids in Australia playing up the need to cut global warming emissions by 2050.

The coverage is a sharp turn for the Murdoch outlets, which for years have been peddlers of climate denial. Critics aren’t convinced Murdoch has turned a new leaf.

Host Robin Young speaks with Gabi Mocatta. She’s a research fellow in climate change communication at the University of Tasmania and a lecturer in journalism at Deakin University in Melbourne in Australia.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

