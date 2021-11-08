© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Obama appeals for global cooperation at climate summit

Published November 8, 2021 at 8:11 AM AKST

Former President Barack Obama says climate change is an issue that should transcend politics and that America is re-engaging with the world on solutions.

He spoke Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt reports much of the discussions among leaders has pivoted this week to the adaptation, loss and damage needs of developing nations and how richer countries need to do more to help. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.