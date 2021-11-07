ÌFÉ's latest, '0000+0000,' is a mesmerizing, future-forward experiment

The music of ÌFÉ is like nothing else — blending Afro-Caribbean rhythms and instruments with a mesmerizing blend of electronic beats and percussion, the group creates a tapestry of spiritually resonant lyrics from across the African diaspora.

Group founder Otura Mun joined NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben to speak about ÌFÉ's latest album, 0000+0000, and of creating art that draws together the personal and the political.

"We'll divine signs," Mun says of the group's artistic and spiritual practice, "and we'll tell you the truth about your situation."

