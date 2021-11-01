© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trial begins for Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed 2 protesters in Kenosha

Published November 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM AKDT

Jury selection begins in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who killed two men and wounded another at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following last year’s police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr.

WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach reports.

Editor’s note: There is audio of gunshots in this story that may be troubling to some listeners.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.