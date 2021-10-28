NASA consideres interstellar mission that could last 100 years

Scientists who want to understand what’s beyond our solar system have designed an interstellar spacecraft that could go out farther and faster than the venerable Voyager probes, which are reaching the end of their lives.

But designing a mission that could last longer than 50 years presents unusual challenges that have nothing to do with technology.

NPR’s Nell Greenfieldboyce reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.