Disarming domestic abusers: An investigation into how U.S. gun laws fail survivors

In the U.S., felons and those convicted of domestic violence crimes are not allowed to own or possess guns. But this law is not universally enforced in many states.

An exclusive year-long investigation by Al Jazeera and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting found at least 100 cases of homicides by partners that were not legally supposed to have a firearm.

Reveal reporter Jennifer Gollan joins us to discuss.

