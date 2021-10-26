California man has eaten nearly every meal at Six Flags over the last 6 years

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Eating out is probably going to cost you more money than cooking at home in the long run, but one man in Santa Clarita, Calif., might disagree. He spent six years eating every meal - almost - at Six Flags, according to MEL Magazine. Back in 2014, he bought a season pass for 150 bucks to the amusement park. It included two meals a day. He says with all his savings, he paid off his student loans and bought a house. But it's probably ruined churros and Dippin' Dots for him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.