A 'right to repair' movement is underway in the U.S.

Legislation to make it easier to repair your smartphone or washing machine — instead of replacing it — is now pending in 27 states.

In Congress, a “Fair Repair Act” has been introduced. And President Biden is urging the Federal Trade Commission to help consumers do their own repairs or to get the work done by an independent shop.

As IEEE Spectrum’s David Schneider reports, this “right-to-repair” movement comes on the heels of recent gains in Europe.

