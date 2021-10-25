Ohio's recently unveiled license plate design has problems

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Ohio recently unveiled its new license plate design. It reads, birthplace of aviation - with a photo of an early model plane. Only problem? The plane appears to be flying backwards, and the Wright Brothers' first flight was actually in Kitty Hawk, N.C. It only took a few hours to correct the mistake. In that time, though, North Carolina's Department of Transportation jumped in to play defense, tweeting, y'all leave Ohio alone - they wouldn't know; they weren't there.

