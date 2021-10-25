Housing market proves difficult to navigate for first-time home buyers

Home prices are still high during the pandemic — up 13.3% from a year ago. This time supply is to blame with housing inventory still low.

In September, median home prices for existing homes climbed to $352,800. Newcomers are struggling to find lower-priced homes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

