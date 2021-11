Axios’ Margaret Talev and The Hill’s Scott Wong join Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley and Peter O’Dowd to discuss what’s at stake for President Biden this week as he steps up his involvement in spending bill negotiations to pass his agenda ahead of elections that are seen as litmus tests for Democrats.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.