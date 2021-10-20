Los Angeles vaccine mandate deadline for city workers could be extended

The October deadline for Los Angeles city workers to show proof of vaccination could be extended to Dec. 18. The majority of the people who were intending to file for exemptions are in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with LAPD Chief Michel Moore about the challenges and concerns facing the department.

