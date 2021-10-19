The tech industry's race problem is more than a leaky pipeline

The tech industry has long blamed its diversity issues on a pipeline issue.

But Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios, reports that the industry has another more pressing issue: Tech companies struggle to diversify because their work environments are full of harassment and discrimination.

Fried joins host Tonya Mosley to explain.

