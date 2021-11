Last year, Colorado saw the two largest wildfires in its history destroy hundreds of homes and 600 square miles of forest. Largely unbothered, though, are beavers, whose wet habitats offer refuge.

KUNC’s Alex Hager reports on what researchers are learning about fire resistance from beavers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.