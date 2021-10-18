Dunne Done; Credits group effort with residents

Southern Kenai Peninsula Assemblyman Willy Dunne of Fritz Creek bid farewell at last week’s regular assembly meeting. Dunne had served six years over two consecutive terms and was prevented from running for reelection due to term limits. He’ll be eligible to run again in 2024.

“Past six years have flown by pretty quickly. It's kind of amazing that it's been that long. I have been learning quite a bit along the way, and I hope to continue learning more about our government, which to me is our communities. It's we, the people and it's been an honor to serve our community. It's, a difficult job that I am honored to have been selected to do it. So I hope the the voters in the communities that I represent have been able to appreciate the communications, the the work that we've done together. I don't think I've accomplished anything. It's it's been a group effort.”

Assemblymen Brent Johnson and Tyson Cox thanked Dunne for his work, saying they looked up to him as a statesman.

Dunne talked about one of the projects he’s happiest to have been involved in, establishing the Resilience and Security Advisory Commission.

“I remember years ago, a grassroots group of folks got together with this idea and they had meetings among themselves. They tried to bring in people from all over the borough. They brought me in, they brought a former assembly member, Kelly Cooper and, and assembly member Cox also co-sponsored the ordinance. But it it was an example of how a grassroots effort by a group of citizens can make a difference. And it's a fairly new commission, but I think they're going to be doing some really, really good things over the next few years, so please continue to support them.”

Though he is leaving the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, Dunne was recently elected to the South Peninsula Hospital Service Area Board, and promises to stay involved in the community.

Replacing Dunne on the assembly is Mike Tupper of Anchor Point, who defeated Ashton Callahan and Dawson Slaughter to represent District 9 the South Peninsula.