Ten years ago, Hurricane Irene brought heavy winds and rain along the East Coast. The Ausable River in northern New York rose 11 feet and flooded much of the region.

An environmental group is now restoring the river to reduce the damage risk from future storms. Emily Russell of NCPR reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.