Survivors and descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are seeking reparations in a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa. They are now awaiting word from a judge on whether their lawsuit can proceed.

Their attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss.

