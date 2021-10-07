The gravestone cleaner: TikToker builds community around removing moss, dirt from headstones

Caitlin Abrams has a hobby: She cleans gravestones.

The 35-year-old Vermont resident spends her mornings at cemeteries where she carefully and expertly removes centuries of moss and dirt from 18th and 19th-century headstones.

And she’s gained nearly one and a half million followers on TikTok for the videos she makes of herself doing the work.

Vermont Public Radio’s Anna Van Dine met Abrams at the cemetery where she cleaned her first stone.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.