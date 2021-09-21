Rare First-Edition Copy Of The Constitution Is Up For Auction

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people carry pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution. If you do, here's your chance to make an impression. One of the last surviving first-edition copies of the Constitution is up for auction. Next time you're in a debate over the president's powers under Article 2, you can throw down a primary source. However, Sotheby's Auction House is hoping this copy might go for $20 million. So if you buy it, you'll want to be careful when you fold it.

