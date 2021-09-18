Fresh Air Weekend: Banjo Player Béla Fleck; The Weird World Of Animal 'Crime'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Banjo Player Béla Fleck Returns To His Bluegrass Roots On A New Album: Perhaps the most famous banjo player in the world, Fleck dedicates his new album, My Bluegrass Heart, to his late musical heroes, Tony Rice and Chick Corea.

Monkey Thieves, Drunk Elephants — Mary Roach Reveals A Weird World Of Animal 'Crime': Roach researched animal misbehaviors for her new book, Fuzz. Though animals are all but charged with crimes when they run afoul of human values, she learns, they often have the last laugh.

