A new report from the Treasury Department shows the Social Security trust fund is set to run out in 12 years, one year sooner than expected.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” to unpack why the fund is running out faster than expected.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.