Minnesota Squirrel Gets Drunk After A Feast Of Fermented Pear

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many people will be marking the holidays with turkey, stuffing and a drink or two. One Minnesota squirrel got started early. Katy Morlok found a pear in her fridge and left it for squirrels in her yard. One snatched it and returned an hour later barely able to stay on its feet. The pear had fermented. Katy says the squirrel returned just fine the next morning, looking for his hangover breakfast. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.