Kotchakorn Voraakhom: How Can We Better Design Cities To Fight Floods?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published November 13, 2020 at 5:44 AM AKST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Life Cycles Of Cities.

Thai landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom designed a way to offset flooding in Bangkok by designing a park with underground tanks. She says her design can protect delta cities that are sinking.

About Kotchakorn Voraakhom

Kotchakorn Voraakhom is a landscape architect who founded the design firm Landprocess. She is also the founder of Porous City Network, a social enterprise working to solve urban environmental problems and increase urban resilience across Southeast Asia by aiding, engaging and educating climate-vulnerable communities about productive landscape design.

Voraakhom also works as a design consultant for the Bangkok250, a major redevelopment project for the city's 250th anniversary. Voraakhom is an Echoing Green Climate Fellow, Atlantic Fellow, and Asia Foundation Development Fellow.

She received her master's in landscape architecture from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
