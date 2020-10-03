President Trump's Coronavirus Treatment: What We Know Now

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

A film star and frontman for a punk group coming up, but first, the latest on President Trump's medical condition. About an hour ago, the White House physician gave an update outside of the Walter Reed Medical Center where Mr. Trump is being monitored since testing positive for the coronavirus. Dr. Sean Conley said the president was doing, quote, "very well" and that the symptoms he had, which included a mild cough, congestion and fatigue, seemed to be improving. He also said President Trump had never had difficulty breathing and that the team treating him would review each day whether he needs to remain at Walter Reed. A source familiar with the president's health told reporters, quote, "the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to full recovery."

Contact tracing is being done by the White House medical unit. And just today, former Governor Chris Christie announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. That puts him among a number of people who've had varying degrees of contact with the president, including his former adviser, Kellyanne Conway, close aide Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis. Three White House journalists have also gotten positive tests for the coronavirus, but so far, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence have tested negative.

