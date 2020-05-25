Minnesota Twins' Minor League Team Rents Out Its Stadium

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Minor league baseball games may be canceled for now, but a Minnesota Twins affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, still have the doors open. At $1,500 a night, up to 10 guests can book their stadium on Airbnb. You have full access to the field, clubhouse, batting cages, plus a staff member for questions. So until we can bring back fans to fill up the stadium, as the listing states, there is breakfast at home plate. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.