Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news that a psychic sheep has taken the mantel of the late Paul the Octopus. Paul shot to fame in last year's soccer World Cup. Sonny Wool has proved psychic in rugby's World Cup. Choosing from two bowls of food, each with the flag of the opposing teams, the New Zealand sheep accurately predicted wins for his country's rugby team, including the final match with France, giving New Zealand the cup. Of course, Sonny Wool is named after the star of New Zealand's rugby team. It's MORNING EDITION.