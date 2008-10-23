Charlie Kaufman On Being — And Directing

Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Adaption) is known for his disjointed narratives and quirky characters. Now he brings that off-beat sensibility to his directorial debut, Synecdoche, New York.

The film features Phillip Seymour Hoffman as a theater director who builds a life-size model of Manhattan's theater district in a warehouse in upstate New York. As Hoffman's character becomes increasingly obsessed with his mock-up of Manhattan reality, he starts to lose control of his own.

