Venus Painting Deemed Too Risque for Subway

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Troubled times for the goddess of beauty and love. Venus has been banned from London's subway. Transit authorities deemed the underground ads for an exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts, too, quote, "overtly sexual." The posters feature a 16th century painting of the golden-haired beauty nude except for a sheer veil. But it was the Royal Academy that was shocked. A spokeswoman said, we thought it was quite an innocent painting.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.