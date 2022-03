Rob Corddry left his Daily Show correspondent gig in 2006 to star in his own short-lived sitcom, The Winner.

He's also had roles in recent movie comedies, including The Heartbreak Kid, Failure to Launch and Blades of Glory.

He is also a regular performer on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

This interview was originally broadcast on March 8, 2007.

