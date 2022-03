Philip Roth's newest novel, Exit Ghost, is his ninth and final Nathan Zuckerman book.

The series began in 1979 with The Ghost Writer; a compendium, Zuckerman Bound, is now available.

Roth won a Pulitzer Prize in 1997 for American Pastoral; his 28 novels have won him numerous other awards, including the American Academy of Arts and Letters' Gold Medal for Fiction.

