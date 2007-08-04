'Penelopiad' Opens on Stage

A new play that reworks one of literature's great myths has had its world premiere in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood is an adaptation of her book by the same name. It imagines the lives and afterlives of Odysseus's wife Penelope and her 12 maids, who are hanged by Odysseus upon his return home from war. Atwood gives depth to Penelope's character, and the maids' faces, names and rage to last an eternity.

