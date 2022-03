The band Modest Mouse have grown from a well-respected indie-rock act to a major-label band that sold over a million-and-a-half copies of its last record, Good News For People Who Love Bad News, in large part because of the inescapable single "Float On."

Their new LP is titled We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank.

