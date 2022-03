Brothers Rob and Nate Corddry are both former correspondents on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Now Rob Corddry has a new Fox sitcom, The Winner (by the creators of The Family Guy), about a 32-year-old virgin who still lives at home. It airs on Sunday nights.

Nate Corddry currently plays a TV performer and writer on the show Studio 60, which airs Monday nights on NBC.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.