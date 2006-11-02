'Borat' Hits the Road

The 35-year-old English comic Sacha Baron Cohen speaks fluent Hebrew and was educated at Christ's College, Cambridge. But his best-known alter-egos are the white gangsta rapper Ali G., a flamboyant queen named Bruno, and the Kazakh journalist Borat; each less inhibited than the next.

Now Baron Cohen plays Borat in a movie that has everyone from rodeo cowboys to the Anti-Defamation League to the government of Kazakhstan up in arms.

