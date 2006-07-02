An Anarchist's Guide to Interior Design

If you squirm at the sight of clean lines and coordinated colors and take comfort in chaos, Josh Amatore Hughes can help you feel at home.

In his new book, Punk Shui: Home Design for Anarchists, Hughes brings disorder and destruction to design. He helps readers create an abode where neatness doesn't count, where the impractical is appreciated, and where "broken" can mean high art. And for those who already embrace these principles, he provides a much-needed varnish of justification. "I think if you really mix up your environment, and you make it something that even you aren't used to, then you yourself are going to become more creative," Hughes says.

