'Syriana' Weaves Stories of Oil and Power

The new film Syriana is an interwoven tale of terrorism and covert business interests. Written and directed by Stephen Gaghan, the movie stars George Clooney, Matt Damon, William Hurt, Amanda Peet and Chris Cooper.

The film shows signs of Gaghan's ability to put a variety of plots in motion, as he did on his script for the award-winning film about the drug trade, Traffic.

Syriana weaves stories from an oil-rich princedom in the Middle East; an energy company in Texas; and lobbyists and regulators in Washington into a picture of today's oil business climate.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.