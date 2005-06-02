'Simpsons,' 'Spamalot' Castmember Hank Azaria

Azaria is also currently starring in the Broadway production of Spamalot the musical version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. He along with Tim Curry has been nominated for a Tony. He also stars in the Showtime series Huff, about an urban psychiatrist with troubles of his own. Azaria does the voices of Apu the convenience store owner and Moe the bartender, among others, on The Simpsons. This interview was originally broadcast on Dec. 6, 2004.

Copyright 2005 Fresh Air