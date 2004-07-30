'You Bet Your Life' on DVD

/ / Detail from DVD cover for 'You Bet Your Life: The Best Episodes.'

In the late 1950s and early '60s, legendary comedian Groucho Marx hosted the game show You Bet Your Life -- first on radio, then on television. Guests included average citizens and younger, up-and-coming celebrities, who would chat with Marx and answer questions for prize money.

The real prize was a chance to play the comic foil to one of the best ad-lib men in show business. Much of show was unscripted, which led to many classic exchanges between Groucho and his guests.

Robert Bader is the producer of a new DVD, You Bet Your Life: The Best Episodes, for Shout! Productions. He talks with NPR's Scott Simon about how Marx and his cohorts put together the show, and some of its on-air and off-air highlights.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.