Rocking with Southern Culture on the Skids

Southern Culture on the Skids (known to fans as SCOTS) brings the trailer park into your living room -- unless your living room is already in a trailer park. NPR's John Ydstie speaks with founding guitarist Rick Miller, bass player and singer Mary Huff and percussionist Dave Hartman about the group's latest CD, Mojo Box.

Miller formed SCOTS in Chapel Hill, N.C., in 1985, where he was attending college. The band played straightforward roots rock that blended surf guitar and southern boogie, reflecting the guitarist's personal history. Miller's youth was divided between North Carolina and Southern California.

SCOTS began to build a regional following and the band soon gained national attention. But Miller, Huff and Hartman have remained true to their local origins.

Mojo Box, released in early 2004, is the band's eighth full-length CD. Earlier efforts include Laquered Up and Liquored Down, Plastic Seat Sweat and Too Much Pork for One Fork.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.