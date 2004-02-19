Pete Seeger's 'Seeds'

Folk music pioneer Pete Seeger, who sang with Woody Guthrie in the 1940s and led protests for civil rights and against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, is going strong at 84. He's still protesting, this time against the war in Iraq. And he's inspiring a new generation of artists, who have recorded his songs in a new collection.

NPR's Bob Edwards interviews the legendary performer, who discusses some of the collaborations on Seeds, The Songs of Pete Seeger, Volume 3.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.