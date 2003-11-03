Diana Walker: Capturing the Presidency

Diana Walker spent more than 20 years taking pictures of U.S. presidents and their families for Time magazine. From the Fords through the Clintons, her work often shows angles and scenes that other photographers missed.

Walker's pictures are showcased in a new book, Public and Private: Twenty Years of Photographing the Presidency. Her work is also on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. NPR's Michele Norris, host of All Things Considered, talks with Walker about how her work has evolved over the years.

