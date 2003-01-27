© 2021 KBBI
Retirees and the State of the Union

By John Ydstie
Published January 27, 2003 at 8:00 PM AKST

In the first of three reports on how Americans feel about the state of the nation, John Ydstie speaks with residents of Westminster Village, a retirement community in Spanish Fort, Ala. All members of the group call themselves Republicans. War with Iraq is their main concern -- and some caution against going to war without being absolutely certain. They want to hear the president explain why there is a need for war. They also discuss the economy and health care.

