Kenya - Israeli Tourists Attacked

Twin terrorist attacks against Israelis took place in Kenya today. More than a dozen people were killed when suicide bombers attacked the Paradise Hotel in Kikambala, an Israeli-owned resort on the Indian Ocean. And two missiles were fired at an Israeli airliner as it took off from the airport in the city of Mombasa. The missiles missed their target. We hear from Jerusalem Post reporter Kelly Hartog who is near Mombasa, Kenya. And Jacki Lyden talks with Cathy Jenkins of the BBC, who is in Nairobi.

Copyright 2002 NPR