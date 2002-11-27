© 2021 KBBI
Democrats' Future

Published November 27, 2002 at 8:00 PM AKST

Host Bob Edwards talks with two Democratic strategists about how the party should position itself to win back the White House in 2004. Centrist Democrat Al From, founder and CEO of the Democratic Leadership Council, says the party should reach out beyond the Democratic faithful. Liberal Democrat Bob Borosage, co-director of the Campaign for America's future, says the party should focus its message on the faithful. There is no consensus yet among Democrats about how to get a Democrat in the White House, and painful losses in the recent midterm elections have made the discussion all the more contentious.

