Information Access
Earlier this month, the Bush administration proposed a scheme by which government printing jobs could be outsourced to private companies, thus ending the virtual monopoly held by the Government Printing Office. Host Liane Hansen speaks with former director of the Library and Information Center at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Miriam Drake, about the concern that this may lead to a sharp drop-off in the amount of information made available to the general public.
