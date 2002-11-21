Lynn Neary talks with counter-tenor David Daniels. When Daniels was training in graduate school at the University of Michigan he sang tenor but felt it wasn't his true singing voice. With help from a therapist, he decided counter-tenor was what he should be singing. He's had a very successful career as a counter-tenor and will perform in the first ever counter-tenor solo concert at Carnegie Hall tomorrow night. The music heard in this piece was: Vivaldi: "Fac ut ardeat" from Stabat Mater (Virgin Veritas 7243-5-45474-2 3); Handel: "Ombra mai fu" from opera Serse (Virgin Veritas 7243-5-45326-2-7); Handel: "Cara speme" from opera Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Virgin Veritas 7243-5-45326-2-7); Handel: "Despair No More Shall Wound Me" from opera Semele (Virgin Classics 7243-5-45497-2-4).

