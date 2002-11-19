Senate Passes Homeland Security Bill
Yesterday, the Senate voted overwhelmingly in support of the billl to create the Homeland Security Department. The legislation allows for one of the largest ever reorganizations of the federal government, unifying a broad range of agencies while concentrating on intelligence gathering to fend off threats. Although the Democrats' amendment of special interest provisions was defeated, most party members ultimately supported the bill. NPR's Pam Fessler reports.
