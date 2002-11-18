Dying in America

Dying from a terminal illness in America can be unnecessarily painful. In the last several years, foundations have spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to improve care for the dying.

A new report, compiled by the national coalition Last Acts, grades the results of that effort, state by state. NPR's Joseph Shapiro went to a Hospice home in Washington, D.C. -- a place known for providing good care -- to find out why it's still so hard to help people die in comfort. Hear his report Tuesday on Morning Edition.

The Last Acts report was funded in part by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

