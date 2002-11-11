© 2021 KBBI
Bishops' Conference

By Barbara Bradley Hagerty
Published November 11, 2002 at 8:00 PM AKST

NPR's Barbara Bradley Hagerty reports on the ongoing meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, where the discussion is focused on child abuse by the clergy. Among the votes planned for tomorrow is one on a statement that bishops will hold one another responsible for implementing the policies by fraternal correction. One bishop also said public pressure will hold the bishops accountable. But lay groups pushing for stronger protections for minors say the bishops promised 10 years ago they would be accountable, but went on placing offending priests in parishes.

Barbara Bradley Hagerty
Barbara Bradley Hagerty is the religion correspondent for NPR, reporting on the intersection of faith and politics, law, science and culture. Her New York Times best-selling book, "Fingerprints of God: The Search for the Science of Spirituality," was published by Riverhead/Penguin Group in May 2009. Among others, Barb has received the American Women in Radio and Television Award, the Headliners Award and the Religion Newswriters Association Award for radio reporting.