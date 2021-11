Rap vocalist Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, which is disbanding after the death of Jam Master Jay, the group's MC. McDaniels is the "DMC" of the group. Run-DMC was the first rap group to earn gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums. The group is credited with bringing new fashions, new dances and new language to popular culture. This interview first aired May 19, 1997.

